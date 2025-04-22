The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) have issued a clarion call to citizens, organisations, and civil society groups to join a renewed protest against alleged corruption in the Department of Higher Education, Government of Nagaland.

The appeal follows the state Cabinet's decision on April 21 to form a committee to review the controversial absorption of 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians, a move the CTAN and NNQF have strongly rejected. They argue that this decision sidesteps their core demand for merit-based recruitment and undermines transparency.

Despite a prior three-day peaceful demonstration, the organisations say their demands have been “blatantly ignored.” They now urge “right-thinking citizens” to join them again on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in a protest march that will begin at 9:00 am in front of the Nagaland Secretariat, Kohima, and proceed to the Directorate of Higher Education, where a peaceful sit-in will continue.

All participating groups have been asked to assign representatives for solidarity speeches.

The CTAN and NNQF’s charter of demands includes:



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Immediate revocation of the government order (No. HTE/HE/13-3/2020 (Pt-1) 104, dated 17 December 2024) that allowed the absorption of the 147 faculty and librarian posts.

Immediate requisition of all such posts filled on contract after June 6, 2016, to the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), as per the office memorandum which bans contractual appointments beyond that date.

Dissolution of the Cabinet-formed Committee tasked with reviewing the regularisation, which the groups claim is a delaying tactic and lacks legitimacy.

According to CTAN, the protest will continue until “justice is delivered” and the recruitment process is realigned with constitutional values of merit, fairness, and transparency.

Members had attempted to submit an ultimatum to the Chief Secretary but were told he had left office; the memorandum will be formally submitted the next day, April 23.

This development comes amid increasing public scrutiny over alleged irregularities in recruitment processes within the state’s education sector.