The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) have officially called off their proposed agitation scheduled for April 25, following a high-level meeting with the Minister of the Higher Education Department.

The meeting, held in response to the organizations’ ongoing protest against the cabinet decision to absorb 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians, saw the Minister give a verbal assurance that their demand for revocation would be acted upon.

According to a joint press statement by CTAN and NNQF, the Minister assured that the contentious cabinet order would be revoked, and that the relevant file would be forwarded for action by the early hours of April 25.

“In light of this assurance, CTAN and NNQF have decided to withdraw the proposed agitation. We remain committed to safeguarding the interest of qualified aspirants and ensuring fair recruitment practices in Nagaland,” the statement read.



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Both groups extended their gratitude to all unions, associations, organisations, individuals, and well-wishers who supported their cause against what they termed as "a battle against corruption."

The announcement comes as a relief to many, as tensions were high among aspirants and education stakeholders across the state.

CTAN and NNQF have been vocal in their stance against the alleged bypassing of due process in the recruitment of teaching faculty.