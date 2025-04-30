The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN), along with the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF), has urged the state government to immediately requisition 147 Assistant Professor and Librarian posts—vacant after 06/06/2016—to the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) for open recruitment.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, the groups expressed gratitude for the Cabinet's revocation of the absorption order of the said posts on April 30, 2025. However, they emphasised that the demand for requisitioning the posts remains unresolved.



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CTAN asserted that the requisition should be made within three weeks of the letter's submission, failing which the organisations warned of launching democratic protests starting May 21, 2025.

The groups insist that only a fair and transparent recruitment process through the NPSC can ensure justice for qualified aspirants.