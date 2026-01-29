Nagaland technical body demands re-test for forest guard exam amid alleged lapses

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has formally demanded a re-examination of the Forest Guard written test conducted on July 12 last year, citing serious procedural lapses and irregularities.

In a representation to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Nagaland, CTAN alleged that the exam violated standard recruitment norms. Among the issues raised were the absence of OMR sheets, no mention of negative marking in the notification or question paper, and the collection of question papers post-exam which prevented candidates from verifying their answers against the subsequently released answer key.

CTAN also highlighted inconsistencies in examination conditions, noting that correction pens were allowed at some centres but prohibited at others, and that candidates were charged ₹300 each for Medical Fitness Certificates.

Through Convenor Meshenio Kath and Co-Convenor Kaqheto Kughutu, CTAN urged authorities to order a re-examination to ensure fairness, transparency, and integrity in the recruitment process.