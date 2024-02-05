The Rising People's Party (RPP) in Nagland has voiced out their opinion ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

In a press note, the RPP claims that Nagaland continues to reel under the perpetual cycle of corruption and misgovernance and continues to be in the news for the wrong reasons.

"No wonder that it had been termed as a failed state and the Corruption capital of India. Amidst this, the resounding cry of the Naga people yearning for “Change” continues to grow unwavering," stated the press release from the RPP.



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Further, the RPP in its release stated that "The burning desire of the Naga People to see the real change in Nagaland is the driving force and the fuel for the Rising People's Party. With the trust invested in us by the Naga People, the Rising People's Party would like to engage and participate meaningfully in the Upcoming Lok Sabha Election to be conducted possibly in April 2024. Nagas will have the opportunity to channel our dreams into reality if we come together. The Rising People's Party gives a clarion call to the Naga People to rise above party politics and elect the right leader to represent the Nagas in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. This is the right time to fight for our future or else Nagaland will continue to be a failed state."

The RPP also claimed that RPP will work selflessly for the cherished dreams of our Naga People, which is,the creation of a new and better Nagaland.