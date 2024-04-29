A significant setback hit the power transmission infrastructure in Wokha district as the collapse of Tower AP No. 16 of the 132 kV single circuit of the vital Wokha-Sanis transmission line shook the region in the early hours of April 27. The collapse near Riphyim old area was attributed to the theft of essential mechanical parts, raising concerns over the security of power infrastructure in the state.

Officials from the Department of Power (DoP), during their inspection, uncovered evidence indicating the deliberate removal of tack welded nuts and bolts from the tower members, leading to its collapse. The adjacent towers, No. 15 and 17, were also found vulnerable to collapse as their bracings had been stolen, emphasizing the magnitude of the incident.

The Wokha-Sanis transmission line, a crucial component of the State Power Transmission Grid, plays a pivotal role in the evacuation of power from the Doyang Hydroelectric Project (HEP). Despite previous efforts to restore the line after instances of theft and damage, including a restoration in 2016 after substantial expenditure, the recent incident underscores persistent challenges in safeguarding the infrastructure.

The ramifications of the tower collapse extend beyond Wokha district, with potential blackouts looming over Kohima, Tseminyu districts, and areas of Manipur connected through the transmission line network. The Department of Power issued a cautionary note, highlighting the possibility of complete blackouts should any faults occur along the 132 kV transmission line.

This incident marks the second such occurrence this month, following the collapse of a 66 kV double circuit transmission line tower near Pungro town on April 20, also attributed to theft. The repetitive nature of these incidents has placed the Department of Power in a precarious position, with efforts underway to restore the collapsed towers amidst heightened concerns over public safety and service delivery.

Expressing dismay at the acts of sabotage, the DoP has initiated legal action, lodging a First Information Report (FIR) with the police. Additionally, an appeal has been made to village councils, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators responsible for jeopardizing public infrastructure.