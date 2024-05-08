The Nagaland Theological Colleges Association (NTCA) has expressed deep disappointment over a recent graffiti published by one regional news portal on May 6, 2024.

The statement, "his grade is such that he won't get admission even to theological college," has drawn criticism from the NTCA, which perceives it as derogatory and indicative of a misunderstanding of the academic standards maintained by theological colleges.

The NTCA, an institution dedicated to fostering intellectual growth, critical thinking, and holistic education, has emphasized that theological colleges do not base admissions solely on academic grades. Instead, the admission process considers various factors such as academic performance, personal statements, recommendations, and extracurricular activities, with a focus on identifying students with the potential to excel academically and contribute meaningfully to society.

In response to the graffiti, the NTCA has expressed surprise and disappointment at the stance taken by The Nagaland Post, a media outlet. The NTCA asserts that it had not anticipated such disparaging remarks about theological colleges from a reputable entity. It calls on the media portal to uphold journalistic integrity and refrain from publishing statements that undermine the dignity and worth of individuals.

Concluding its response, the NTCA urges the media outlet to retract the defamatory graffiti. It reaffirms its commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity, respect, and intellectual engagement within its institution and the wider community.

The NTCA's reaction underscores the importance of upholding respectful discourse and maintaining the integrity of academic institutions in the public sphere.