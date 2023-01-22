NPGN/NNC (N/A) president, T. Ovung in a press statement on January 21 said that there will be “bloodshed and war” if solution was not done based on August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) as some Nagas would be excluded.

Ovung said that Framework Agreement was for ‘Nagalim, includes all Nagas of Nagaland, Nagas of Manipur, Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagas of Assam, no Nagas would be excluded”.

Ovung appealed the Naga people to support the FA which was exclusive and will enable the future generation to live in harmony.

Meanwhile, NNC (N/A) has appreciated the NSCN (I-M) for the steadfast stand on August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the NSCN (I-M) and the centre and reiterated that Naga political settlement solution should be based on the framework agreement.

Meanwhile, Ovung said that holding of election will not have any effect on the Naga political issue at present as “Indian election was not related to our goal”.

Earlier on August, 2022, The NSCN-IM resolved to stand by the Framework Agreement for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga Political Issue (NPI).

The solemn declaration’ by the outfit was made during the NSCN-IM Nagaland State National Workers Convention.

We firmly believe, profess and stand by the Framework Agreement signed on 3rd Aug 2015 for an early honourable and acceptable solution as two sides (The Centre and NSCN-IM) have already agreed to work out the details on the competencies, it said.

The NSCN-IM workers also riterated to stand by the decision of its May 31 National assembly held at its general headquarters Hebron to uphold and protect Nagas unique history and national principle at any cost.

The Naga group has been holding negotiations with the Government of India for an early political solution since 1997 post the ceasefire agreement.

The Framework Agreement was signed between the two sides on August 3, 2015 after several rounds of talks as the base for a settlement of the decades-old Naga Political Issue.

However, the NSCN-IM resolved to remain firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Naga people.

Foregoing the Naga National Flag and Constitution in the name of Naga solution is “tantamount to selling out the Naga National identity as stoutly defended by our forefathers, it said.

Chairman of NSCN-IM, Q Tuccu, who was among those who spoke on the occasion, said We cannot give away our rights for the sake of Naga solution and we can never compromise the Nagas’ rights .

The NSCN-IM in a release called the Convention “historic” as nearly 7000 Naga national workers from 16 regions of Nagaland, both civil and from the army had participated and pledged to stand by its demands.