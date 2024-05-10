Thousands of protestors, including a large number of school students, gathered at Samziuram local ground in Jalukie, Nagaland, to condemn the rape of a minor by her own father. The incident occurred in Samziuram village, Peren district.

Organized by the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Nagaland (ZSUN) in collaboration with the Zeliang Mipui organization (ZMO), the rally aimed to raise awareness about sexual violence and demand justice for the victim. Civil society organizations (CSOs) and students from various educational institutes participated in the event.

A representative from the Zeliangrong Youth Organisation Nagaland (ZYON) strongly condemned the heinous act, emphasizing that the accused had no place in a civilized society. The rally went beyond slogans and public gathering; it was a call for decisive action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The ZYON representative also appealed to village councils to adopt resolutions mandating background checks for outsiders intending to settle within their jurisdiction. Additionally, disappointment was expressed toward the community church to which the accused belonged, as it remained silent during the years of abuse.

The Zeliangrong Baudi Nagaland (ZBN) echoed the sentiment that rapists have no place in human society. The crime committed by the victim’s own father had deeply affected the pride and dignity of men. The ZBN leader urged people from all walks of life to stand together against such shameful acts and ensure justice.

Warning that society would not be safe if perpetrators of such heinous crimes went unpunished, the ZBN demanded that rapists be booked and sentenced according to the law. The safety of innocent people depended on holding offenders accountable.

The victim was reminded that she was not alone; sensible people in the district stood with her and would fight for justice. The ZBN pledged to monitor the case closely to ensure appropriate measures were taken by law enforcement agencies.

During the rally, a ZSUN leader read out a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Peren, pledging the student body’s support for the victim. Later, protestors marched to submit a memorandum directly to the DC through ADC Jalukie T.L. Kiusumong Tikhir.

Kiusumong expressed shock at the heinous crime and assured that the memorandum would be forwarded to the DC for appropriate action and justice.

A representative from the Zeliangrong Mipui Organisation (ZMO) delivered a solidarity speech, emphasizing the need for collective action against sexual violence.

The rally, chaired by ZSUN president Adaube Hiekha, included sloganeering led by the ZSUN general secretary and a benediction by Pastor Zeme Baptist Church.

Meanwhile, the Samziuram Village Council (SVC) conducted a thorough investigation and, based on customary law, expelled the accused from the village. His rights and privileges were stripped, and his movable and immovable properties would be transferred to his wife and children.