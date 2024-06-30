Nagaland: Three residences demolished in massive landslide in DC Hill West
A devastating landslide struck DC Hill West in Nagaland on June 29, causing significant damage and distress to local families. Immediate relief and rescue operations are currently underway by the State Disaster Response Force.
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A landslide struck DC Hill West in Nagaland, demolishing three residences and leaving families in distress on June 29. The Disaster Management Authority in Zunheboto promptly provided immediate support to the affected families.
In response to the crisis, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Zunheboto was deployed and has been actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.
The landslide has caused significant damage to the area, and the SDRF is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.
Photo credits: DIPR Nagaland
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