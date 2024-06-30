A landslide struck DC Hill West in Nagaland, demolishing three residences and leaving families in distress on June 29. The Disaster Management Authority in Zunheboto promptly provided immediate support to the affected families.

In response to the crisis, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Zunheboto was deployed and has been actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The landslide has caused significant damage to the area, and the SDRF is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

Photo credits: DIPR Nagaland

