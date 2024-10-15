India's Biggest Band Battle 2024, ‘Ticket to Hornbill’ will take place from October 18 to 21 at RCEMPA, Jotsoma near Nagaland's Kohima.

Shreyas Group's ‘Ticket to Hornbill’ is the curtain raiser to the 25th edition of the Hornbill Music Festival, Nagaland, according to Theja Meru, chairman Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA).

The live performance rounds of the event will take place on October 18 and 19, where 30 shortlisted bands will compete, of which seven selected bands will perform for the grand finale on October 21.

The live performance rounds will be judged by Arpito Gope, Moanungsang, and Viveick Rajagopalan, while the jury for the grand finale will include Subir Malik, Sonam Kalra, Arpito Gope, Suraj Mani, and Moanungsang.

A prize money of Rs 4 million has been set for the festival. The prizes for the event include Rs. 2 million for the first prize, Rs. 1 million for the second prize, and Rs. 500,000 for the third prize. Additionally, musical equipment valued at Rs. 500,000 will be awarded as individual prizes. Coca-Cola will serve as the official beverage partner, while Sennheiser will be the audio partner.

Moreover, the live rounds on October 18 and 19 will start at 12 noon daily, and entry to the venue is free. An entry fee of Rs 50 will be charged per ticket for the grand finale on October 21.

Officials have directed that all vehicles be parked at the Kohima Science College ground, except official vehicles with passes. For vehicle security and traffic regulation, the organizers have outsourced this task to the Phezhu Youth Organisation Jotsoma. A service charge of Rs. 20 will be applied per vehicle.

No food items, alcohol, weapons, sharp objects, knives, sticks, rods, or laser lights will be allowed into the concert venue on any day, while individuals and bags may be checked at the gates.

Food stalls will also be available at the venue.

It has also been informed that organisers reserve the right of admission for all days.