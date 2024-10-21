Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma, on October 21 announced that the state will soon begin the process for recruiting 935 police constables.

This comes after a ruling by the Gauhati High Court quashed the previous appointments on September 20.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official programme, Sharma said that the High Court, while questioning the validity of the appointments, cited the lack of advertisement for the posts as the primary issue for quashing it.

The court has directed the state police department to re-advertise the positions and conduct new recruitments, in response to which Sharma said, "We will advertise it in due course for fresh recruitments."

He added that while the department prepares for the new recruitment process, each person affected by the court's ruling has the option to pursue legal remedies. "These individuals may file an appeal, a review, or a revision petition with the Gauhati High Court (GHC) Kohima Bench, the GHC Principal Bench, or even the Supreme Court," he added.

"While we carry out the administrative process as directed by the court, which must be completed within six months, we will wait for a while to see if any constables obtain favourable orders," Sharma said.

The Gauhati HC, had, in a judgment on September 20 annulled the appointments of 935 police constables in Nagaland.

Justice Devashis Baruah had delivered the verdict on a writ petition filed by unemployed Naga youths in 2022, noting that the appointments had been made by the Nagaland government between January 2018 and October 2019 without properly advertising the positions.

He directed the state government to conduct a fresh selection process within six months, requiring the issuance of proper advertisements in widely circulated newspapers across the state and in accordance with the law. (With PTI inputs)