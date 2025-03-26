Nagaland will soon implement an Early Warning System (EWS) to enhance disaster preparedness and provide timely alerts for natural calamities.

The decision comes after a request by Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak, to which Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh responded with immediate support.

The EWS will provide crucial warnings for earthquakes, extreme weather events like heatwaves and heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, landslides, and other disasters. Given the state's vulnerability to such events, the system is expected to play a vital role in protecting lives and property by improving response measures.

Phangnon Konyak expressed gratitude to Singh for his swift action, emphasising the importance of disaster preparedness for the people of Nagaland.

The system aims to strengthen early detection and mitigation efforts, reducing the impact of natural calamities in the region.