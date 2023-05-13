The Nagaland government is set to introduce policies and initiatives aimed at boosting the flower industry in the state. The move is aimed at improving the livelihoods of flower growers in the state, while also contributing to the economy of Nagaland and projecting a positive image of the state to the outside world.

Speaking at an exhibition-cum-sale of flowers in Kohima, Abu Metha, the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland chairman and adviser to the Nagaland chief minister, emphasized the potential for the flower industry in the state. He noted that the Naga people, particularly women, have a great passion for flowers, and that the government hopes to work closely with all stakeholders to develop strategies that will benefit the industry.

Metha held a consultative meeting with the Nagaland Flower Growers Society to discuss issues and challenges faced by the industry and gain a better understanding of the local environment.