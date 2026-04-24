Nagaland to conduct NEPEx 2026, launch ‘operation night guard’ to boost disaster preparedness

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority, has announced the rollout of the NEPEx 2026 along with a new initiative titled “Operation Night Guard” to strengthen disaster preparedness across Nagaland.

Addressing a press briefing at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima, NSDMA Secretary Sentiwapang Aier said the exercise marks the eighth edition of the state-level preparedness drill aimed at testing response systems and inter-agency coordination during emergencies.

The exercise will be conducted in phases, beginning with a capacity-building programme already held earlier this month, followed by a Table Top Exercise (TTEx) on April 29 at the State Emergency Operations Centre. The main mock drill is scheduled for April 30 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon across the state, simulating disaster scenarios such as earthquakes, landslides, and extreme weather events.

Aier stated that for the first time, helicopter services from Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd will be incorporated into the exercise to enhance aerial response capabilities, with support from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Adding a new dimension, “Operation Night Guard” will be conducted on the evening of April 30 from 6:30 PM, involving siren alerts and a temporary blackout to test emergency warning systems and public response. Officials said the exercise will simulate scenarios such as drone attacks, fires, and structural damage.

Joint CEO Johnny Ruangmei informed that the simulation will model a 7.7 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre at Piphema, assessing the state’s readiness to handle large-scale damage, casualties, and communication breakdowns.

Deputy Commandant General Medozhalie Pienyu said a 15-minute blackout will be observed from 6:30 PM to 6:45 PM in 10 districts, during which citizens will be required to switch off all non-essential lights.

Officials emphasised that the exercise is only a simulation and not a real prediction, urging citizens to remain calm while actively participating and staying aware. The initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to build resilient communities and ensure effective disaster response mechanisms across the state.