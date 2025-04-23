Nagaland's Home Department has announced that a high-level consultative meeting will be held on April 30, in the state banquet hall at 10 am. The meeting aims to deliberate on a range of pressing state matters.

Key topics on the agenda include road development projects, with particular focus on the following matters:

Road Development- with special reference to the construction of Foothill Road and Showba-Pangsa Road. Free Movement Regime (FMR/ Protected Area Permit (PAP) issues. Maintenance of Peace in the State in the wake of recent political developments. Inner Line Permit (ILP) issues

The meeting will see the participation of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief ministers, the speaker and deputy speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), all Cabinet ministers, MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, advisors, MLAs, chief secretary, and other senior officials of the state government.

The gathering is expected to serve as a platform for collective deliberation and decision-making on issues critical to the state’s development and governance.

In addition to state officials and legislators, the Home Department has extended invitations to key tribal and civil society organizations, requesting their presence along with three representatives each. This includes the presidents of the Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization, Tenyimi Union, Angami Public Organization, Angamimiapfu Mechü Krotho, Ao Senden, Watsii Mundang, Chakhesang Public Organization, Chakhesang Women Organisation, Chang Khulei Setsang, Changsao Thangjam Setshang, Konyak Union, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Khiamniungan Menyiu Hoikam, Lotha Hoho, Lotha Eloe Hoho, Phom Peoples' Council, Phomla Hoichem, Pochury Hoho, Pochury Mothers' Association, Rengma Hoho, Rengma Mothers' Association, Sumi Hoho, Sumi Totimi Hoho, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Akehda Sangtamlarü Thsingmajang, Tikhir Tribal Council, Tikhir Women Organisation, Yimkhiung Tribal Council, Yimkhiung Women Organisation, and Nagaland Zeliang People Organization, as well as the Zeliang Mipui Organisation. Also invited are the presidents of Naga Hoho, Naga Mothers' Association, Eastern Nagaland Women Organization, Central Nagaland Women Association, Global Naga Forum, GBs Federation Dimapur, Forum for Naga Reconciliation, NPMHR, and Naga Council Dimapur. Their participation is expected to bring grassroots perspectives into the discussions and strengthen community engagement in shaping key policy decisions.