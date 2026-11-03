The Nagaland government will convene a security coordination meeting this week to address the problem of extortion, particularly in Dimapur, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said on October 2.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Captain Late Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, Patton said the meeting would be held before November 10.

“We are going to have a security coordination meeting this week, before the 10th,” he said.

According to the Home Department’s Annual Administrative Report 2025-26, Nagaland Police registered 1,400 cognisable offences in 2025, including 1,003 cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 397 under Special and Local Laws (SLL).

The state also recorded 14 murder cases and 54 cases under the Arms Act during the year. Police registered 100 cases against various Naga political factions and arrested 160 cadres belonging to different factions.

Security forces seized 50 arms, 1,432 rounds of ammunition and 85 magazines during the year, the report said.

Drug-related offences remained a concern, with 158 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Seizures included around 576 kg of ganja, 20 kg of opium, 13 kg of heroin/shanflower, 10 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 1,04,470 units of synthetic drugs and 3,232.5 bottles of cough syrup. The estimated value of the seized substances exceeded Rs 52.21 crore.

The report further stated that 18 persons were booked under the National Security Act (NSA), while another 18 accused were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act in 2025.

Separately, Patton said the government was awaiting the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe allegations that more than 1,000 government employees were drawing double salaries or salaries alongside pensions.

The issue had been raised by Patton in the state Assembly.

“We are awaiting the report of the SIT,” he said, without providing further details on the progress of the investigation.



The Nagaland government will convene a security coordination meeting this week to address the problem of extortion, particularly in Dimapur, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said on October 2.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Captain Late Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, Patton said the meeting would be held before November 10.

“We are going to have a security coordination meeting this week, before the 10th,” he said.

According to the Home Department’s Annual Administrative Report 2025-26, Nagaland Police registered 1,400 cognisable offences in 2025, including 1,003 cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 397 under Special and Local Laws (SLL).

The state also recorded 14 murder cases and 54 cases under the Arms Act during the year. Police registered 100 cases against various Naga political factions and arrested 160 cadres belonging to different factions.

Security forces seized 50 arms, 1,432 rounds of ammunition and 85 magazines during the year, the report said.

Drug-related offences remained a concern, with 158 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Seizures included around 576 kg of ganja, 20 kg of opium, 13 kg of heroin/shanflower, 10 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 1,04,470 units of synthetic drugs and 3,232.5 bottles of cough syrup. The estimated value of the seized substances exceeded Rs 52.21 crore.

The report further stated that 18 persons were booked under the National Security Act (NSA), while another 18 accused were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act in 2025.

Separately, Patton said the government was awaiting the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe allegations that more than 1,000 government employees were drawing double salaries or salaries alongside pensions.

The issue had been raised by Patton in the state Assembly.

“We are awaiting the report of the SIT,” he said, without providing further details on the progress of the investigation.