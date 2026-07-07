Nagaland to hold special Assembly session for FNTA law; CM Rio to meet Centre over legislative powers

The Nagaland government has decided to convene a special session of the State Assembly to enact legislation for the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, while seeking the Centre's approval to confer legislative powers on the new body.

The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday, July 6, attended by members of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union and senior government officials, amid growing concern over delays in implementing the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on February 5 between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation for the creation of the FNTA.

According to a statement issued by the Home Department, the proposed legislation will include provisions to grant legislative powers to the FNTA over transferred subjects and departments within its jurisdiction. However, these provisions will be subject to consultation with and approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs and must conform to constitutional provisions.

The Cabinet also resolved to request the Centre to increase the proposed development package for eastern Nagaland from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.

The government noted that an FNTA Bill had already been drafted and introduced during the Budget session of the Assembly. However, its passage was deferred after the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the state that constitutional issues relating to granting legislative powers to the authority were still under examination.

Reiterating its commitment to protecting Nagaland's special constitutional status, the Cabinet said the safeguards provided under Article 371(A) are "sacred and sacrosanct" and will not be diluted or altered.

A delegation led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with members of the ENLU, will travel to New Delhi to seek the Centre's advice, approval and guidance on the proposed legislation and the conferral of legislative powers on the FNTA.

The developments come after the ENPO announced a public rally and shutdown across the eastern districts on July 10 to protest the delay in implementing the agreement. The state government has appealed to the organisation to reconsider its proposed agitation, citing the steps being taken to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority.