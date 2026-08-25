Nagaland to host F1 Sim Racing India Open round for first time in Kohima
Kohima will stage its first F1 Sim Racing India Open round on August 28 and 29 as part of TXG Expo Nagaland 2026. The event opens a national platform for young racers and gaming enthusiasts from Nagaland and the Northeast.
- The two-day competition will run at NBCC Convention Hall on August 28-29
- Junior and senior categories will use the official F1 game
- Organisers say the championship identifies and develops emerging motorsport talent nationwide
Kohima will host a round of the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 for the first time on August 28 and 29, bringing the national championship to Nagaland as part of the Tech X Gaming (TXG) Expo Nagaland 2026.
The two-day event will be held at the NBCC Convention Hall and will have separate junior and senior categories. Participants will compete using the official F1 game.
Ishaan Bhataya of Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited said the company would conduct the Kohima round at the TXG Expo. He said the championship is India's first official Formula 1-sanctioned national sim racing competition and is aimed at identifying and developing emerging motorsport talent.
The Kohima round is expected to give young racers and gaming enthusiasts from Nagaland and across the Northeast an opportunity to compete at a national level while combining esports, motorsport and technology.
The TXG Expo Nagaland 2026 will also feature activities focused on gaming, esports, technology, artificial intelligence and digital creativity. Competitions, workshops, exhibitions and interactive sessions are planned during the two-day event.
The expo will bring together gamers, students, young creators, technology enthusiasts and others interested in emerging digital industries.
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