Nagaland to host first Northeast conclave on National Education Policy 2020 implementation

Nagaland is hosting the Northeast’s first regional conclave on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with delegates from all eight northeastern states gathering to discuss gaps, challenges and region-specific solutions.

The two-day conclave, which begins on Friday, September 18, is being held at JP Park in Naga United Village, Chumoukedima district. It is themed ‘Implementation of NEP 2020: Vision, Challenges & Opportunities for the North Eastern States’.

Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said the discussions would seek to develop a common roadmap and strategies for implementing NEP 2020 across the region.

“The objective is to identify the challenges faced by educational institutions and work towards task lists and action plans to address them,” Along said at a press conference.

The deliberations will cover school, higher and technical education, along with innovation, technology and skill development.

Higher and Technical Education Secretary Sarita Yadav said the conclave would focus on identifying gaps in the implementation of NEP 2020 and finding solutions that could be placed before the Centre from a collective Northeast perspective.

More than 300 participants are expected to attend the conclave, which aims to bring the region’s education stakeholders together to discuss a coordinated approach to implementing the policy.