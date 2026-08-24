Nagaland to join National Sports Day programme on August 27

Nagaland will participate in the nationwide National Sports Day programme on August 27, with events to be organised across 20 colleges in 12 districts under the Khelo India Samwad 2026 and Yuva Connect initiatives, officials said on Monday, August 24.

The State-level programme will bring together students, youth volunteers, sports enthusiasts and local stakeholders to encourage greater participation in sports, leadership and nation-building, officials said.

Ruokuovikho Chale, State APS MyBharat Nagaland, and Pradeep J, District Youth Officer, MyBharat Kohima, announced the programme at a press conference in Kohima.

National Sports Day is observed every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. This year, however, the special nationwide programme will be held on August 27, connecting young participants across the country through a common platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually address more than 8 lakh young participants at around 1,600 locations across the country as part of the programme, officials said.

Nagaland’s participation will extend the national initiative to students and young people across the State’s districts and educational institutions.

With activities planned across 20 colleges in 12 districts, the programme will provide a platform for students and youth to discuss the role of sports in personal development, community building and the vision of a Viksit Bharat, Chale said.

The organisers said the initiative aims to promote a stronger sporting culture among young people while encouraging them to contribute to community development and nation-building.