Nagaland to launch major education reform with SOAR mission to bridge skill gaps

Nagaland is launching comprehensive education reforms to address the critical gap between academic qualifications and job market requirements, with School Education & SCERT Advisor Kekhrielhoulie Yhome announcing the 'SOAR mission' programme set to begin September 5.

The initiative builds on the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on integrating vocational subjects into school curricula, aiming to provide students with specific employment-ready skills rather than just theoretical knowledge.

Yhome revealed a concerning reality about the state's wage structure, noting that Nagaland registers the country's lowest minimum wages across all categories - unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled labour - under the Nagaland Minimum Wage Act 2025. He urged creating comprehensive schedule lists and salary structures for employment based on sectoral categories and job trades.

The advisor emphasised that youth need to examine labour market demands both domestically and internationally, suggesting they venture abroad to learn best practices and return to enhance entrepreneurial and financial literacy in the state.

Transport and Technical Education Advisor Temjenmenba highlighted the potential of departments like IT, Industries & Commerce, Employment & Skill Development, and Technical Education to produce skilled workers through coordinated efforts.

The SOAR mission represents a systematic approach to upscaling vocational curriculum delivery. Yhome proposed establishing a unified system that will onboard all educational institutions and departments providing vocational education to improve certification processes and accreditation systems.

Despite aggressive capacity-building programmes launched across the state, response has been lukewarm due to inadequate financial incentives, according to Industries & Commerce Advisor Hekani Jakhalu. She stressed the importance of upskilling through internship and apprenticeship programs alongside technological adaptation training.

The education reform initiative aims to align school and college curricula with national and international standards, making Nagaland's youth employable not just locally but across India and abroad. Officials emphasised moving beyond traditional white-collar job expectations to embrace the dignity of labour across all sectors.

The comprehensive approach includes upgrading basic infrastructure like power supply and internet connectivity to support modern educational delivery methods and attract private sector investment in skill development programs.