Nagaland to leverage handloom sector as key solution to unemployment crisis: CM Rio

Nagaland's handloom and handicraft industry holds enormous untapped potential that could transform the state's unemployment landscape, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced while addressing what he termed the "burning issue" of joblessness among young people.

Speaking during his concluding remarks at a recent discussion, Rio highlighted the need to identify skilled experts and designers who can work alongside tribal women to create commercially viable designs for mass production. This handloom-focused approach represents a strategic shift toward utilising the state's rich textile heritage as an economic driver.

The Chief Minister's emphasis on handloom development comes as part of broader unemployment mitigation efforts, with Rio directing the Department of Employment & Skill Development to conduct comprehensive studies and recommend corrective measures based on ground realities.

Rio stressed the urgent need to reduce overdependence on government employment, calling for a fundamental mindset shift among citizens.

To support entrepreneurship, the state government has established multiple training institutions offering free skill development programmes across Nagaland. Additionally, a specialised cell under the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) now provides collateral-free loans with five-year repayment terms as part of micro-financing initiatives.

The chief minister emphasised that addressing unemployment requires tackling both unemployed and unemployable youth through targeted skill development. He called for improved data collection and record-keeping systems to enable better policy decisions.

Rio concluded with an optimistic vision, stating that effective restructuring and addressing skill gaps could help "turn today's crisis into the foundation of a stronger, self-reliant tomorrow." The handloom sector's development appears central to achieving this transformation, potentially creating sustainable livelihoods while preserving Nagaland's cultural heritage.