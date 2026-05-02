Nagaland to observe World Red Cross Day with ‘Walk for Humanity’ on May 8

The Indian Red Cross Society, Nagaland State Branch, will mark World Red Cross Day on May 8 by organising a public outreach event titled “Walk for Humanity” in Kohima.



The event is being organised in line with this year’s global theme, “United for Humanity,” aimed at promoting solidarity, compassion, and humanitarian service amid growing global challenges.



World Red Cross Day is observed annually on May 8 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jean Henri Dunant, founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.



Addressing a press briefing, IRCS Nagaland officials led by General Secretary Akhale Khamo said this year’s theme seeks to reinforce the human side of humanitarian work and encourage greater public participation.



Unlike previous years, which focused on indoor observances, the state branch has decided to organise a “Walk for Humanity” to enhance public engagement and visibility.



According to organisers, the walk will begin at 7 am from the Red Cross Complex in Kohima and proceed towards the Old NST area in the main town. At the concluding point, local MLA and medical professional Dr Tsielhoutuo Rhutso is expected to deliver a motivational talk on health and wellness.



The initiative has received support from several organisations, including the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, voluntary blood donor groups, youth organisations, and healthcare-focused NGOs.



Organisers said the event is not just a symbolic walk but the beginning of a wider campaign to strengthen humanitarian awareness, volunteerism, blood donation, and emergency response across Nagaland.



Officials also appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to join the Red Cross movement and contribute to community service and relief efforts in the state.