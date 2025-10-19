Nagaland to see rise in authorised notaries under new central rules

Nagaland is set to double its number of authorised notaries following a notification from the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice. The move comes under the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025, issued through G.S.R. 763(E) on October 17, which further amends the Notaries Rules of 1956.

The amendment, issued under the authority of Section 15 of the Notaries Act, 1952, increases the maximum number of notaries that can be appointed in several states, including Nagaland, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. For Nagaland, the maximum number of notaries has been raised from 200 to 400.

“These rules may be called the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025,” the notification said. “They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.”

The increase comes in response to requests from the respective state governments, citing population growth, expanding administrative divisions, and a rising demand for notary services. In other states, Gujarat’s notaries will rise from 2,900 to 6,000, Tamil Nadu’s from 2,500 to 3,500, and Rajasthan’s from 2,000 to 3,000.

Officials noted that the change aims to streamline legal and documentation processes, ensuring better access to notary services across districts and tehsils.