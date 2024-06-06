Nagaland is gearing up to make its mark at the 12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024, slated to take place at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from June 11 to 13.

With a team comprising 24 members, including both boys and girls, Nagaland is set to compete fiercely in individual sparring across multiple weight categories and in eight artistic events. Leading the charge will be President Khevishe Sema and head coach Deep Kumar, supported by senior referee Kuhoshe Chishi, all from the Nagaland Pencak Silat Association.

The contingent has undergone rigorous training and preparation, honing their skills to represent the state with pride and determination on the national stage. As they head to Bhubaneswar, they carry the hopes and support of their fellow Nagas, aiming to excel and bring glory to their state in this prestigious championship.