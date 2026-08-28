Nagaland to table Bill for greater autonomy in eastern districts on September 1: Neiphiu Rio

The Nagaland government will table the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill in the state Assembly on September 1 after addressing legal concerns surrounding the proposed administrative body for the eastern districts, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on August 28.

Rio said the state Cabinet had held discussions with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) and examined the legal aspects of implementing the agreement signed by the Centre, the state government and the organisation.

The Centre, Nagaland government and ENPO signed a tripartite agreement in February to establish the FNTA, under which eastern Nagaland would receive greater administrative autonomy within the state.

The ENPO, which represents eight tribes across six eastern districts, had been demanding a separate state since 2010, citing prolonged neglect of the region. It later agreed to pursue greater autonomy through the FNTA arrangement proposed by the Centre.

Rio said the government initially faced legal hurdles because the state could not delegate legislative powers under the proposed framework. The government subsequently worked on an alternative arrangement while seeking to remain consistent with its commitments under the agreement with the ENPO.

“We held discussions with them and drafted another letter,” Rio said, adding that the matter was referred to the Attorney General for his opinion.

The state government has since sent the letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and plans to introduce the Bill when the Assembly session begins on September 1.

“We will table this in the Assembly on September 1, and hopefully pass it,” Rio said.

On the Naga political issue, Rio reiterated the Nagaland government’s position that negotiations should be conducted at the highest political level by a representative with the authority to speak for the Union government.

He referred to a resolution adopted on September 12, 2024, following consultations involving tribal organisations, civil society groups, churches, student bodies, government officials, legislators, parliamentarians and senior citizens.

More than 300 people had signed the resolution, Rio said. Its fourth point stated that the Naga issue was political in nature and should therefore be addressed at the highest level of the Union government.

The state’s Political Affairs Committee endorsed the resolution at its meeting on September 1, 2025, following which it was taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rio said.

The upcoming Assembly session is also expected to take up matters related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), besides the FNTA issue.