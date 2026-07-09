Nagaland wins senior national pencak silat title as Meghalaya takes second

Nagaland emerged as the overall champion at the 14th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2026, while hosts Meghalaya delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament by finishing second, ahead of several established teams.

Nagaland secured the title with six gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Meghalaya followed with four gold, two silver and six bronze medals, while the All India Police Sports Control Board claimed third place with four gold, two silver and one bronze.

The result marks another milestone for the Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association (MPSA), which was formed just over a year ago. Earlier this year, the association topped the medal standings at the Senior National Khelo India ASMITA Pencak Silat League 2025-26 for women.

The three-day championship was held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre on the NEHU campus, bringing together around 1,500 athletes from 36 states, Union Territories and sports boards. Competitions were held in both the artistic (seni) and combat (tanding) categories. The event was organised by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF) in collaboration with the MPSA.

Pencak silat, a traditional Indonesian martial art, is currently part of the Asian Games programme. Organisers and officials expressed hope that the discipline will also be included in the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya is scheduled to host next year.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Nongpoh MLA and Chairman of the Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board Mayralborn Syiem said he hoped to see pencak silat included in the National Games. Referring to the participants from across the country, he said the championship "celebrates the diversity of India" and added that the athletes would take home "many joyous memories", not only from the competition but also from Meghalaya.

Meghalaya's gold medals were won by Banrilang Muktieh in the women's tanding -65kg category, Tobias Klein and Philip Khymdeit in the men's seni ganda event, and Rimchi Sangma in the women's seni tunggal category.

The state's silver medallists were Viviana Mallai in the women's -70kg tanding event and Tapash Rabha in the men's -85kg category.

Bronze medals were claimed by Khamtimon Rympei (-80kg women), Domonika Syiem (-60kg women), Iohdahun Klein (-55kg women), Anthony Shadap (-55kg men), Sundayrius Khymdeit (-60kg men) and Moon Moon Rabha (-70kg men).

The Meghalaya contingent was coached by Thomas Rangthaluh, with Balamlang Khriam serving as team manager.

The latest result reinforces Meghalaya's growing presence in the sport at the national level, following its success earlier this year, and highlights the rapid progress made by the young state association.