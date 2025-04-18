The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Nagaland's Pungro, James T. Khulu Tikhir, has announced a complete ban on specific single-use plastic (SUP) items, effective May 1, 2025.

The directive follows guidelines issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland, and the Urban Development Department.

As per the order, the ban includes all single-use plastic carry bags—regardless of thickness or micron level—and plastic water and soft drink bottles below one litre in capacity.

The prohibition will be enforced across all sections of society, including educational institutions, government and private offices, commercial establishments such as shops, hotels, and restaurants, as well as religious organizations, industrial units, and banquet halls under the jurisdiction of the Pungro Town Council.

Strict penalties have been outlined for violations:

Rs 10,000 fine for the first offence

Rs 20,000 fine for the second offence

Possible cancellation of permits for repeated violations

The move is aimed at curbing plastic pollution and encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. Authorities have urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully and support the initiative for a cleaner, greener Pungro.