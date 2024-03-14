Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along called on the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to solving the ongoing impasse between the two communities and restoring peace and tranquillity in Manipur.

Along advocated the need to restore mutual understanding and trust among the communities so that a conducive atmosphere for talks would be made.

The Minister opined on the need to do more on the humanitarian aspects of the people of both communities who have been taking shelter in relief camps.



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He appreciated the efforts made by the Governor in the run-up for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Governor while welcoming the Minister, to mending the gap and trust deficit between two communities and initiating dialogue process would be the only means to solve the ongoing impasse.

The Centre and the State government have been trying best to set a viable environment so that both the communities can sit together and all impending issues can be solved.