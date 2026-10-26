The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) has demanded an explanation from the Nagaland Government over a directive attributed to the NSCN/FRGN calling for Sunday closure of shops and the shutdown of businesses run by non-Naga people.

In a statement issued on October 25, the trade body sought a formal investigation into the directive and urged the government to take legal action if it was found to have been issued without lawful authority.

The CNCCI also called for a public assurance that the elected government remained in control of the state’s administration and would safeguard the interests of businesses operating legally in Nagaland. It asked the government to clarify its position and disclose the steps taken in response to the directive.

Addressing the issue of Sunday trading, the chamber said it respected religious observances and the need for employees to receive a weekly day of rest. However, it maintained that these considerations should not be used to impose a blanket restriction on commercial activity.

Reaffirming its “Naga First” principle, the CNCCI said it had consistently supported Naga entrepreneurs but stressed that promoting local businesses should not come at the cost of excluding other communities from lawful economic activities.

The organisation cautioned that restrictions targeting businesses on ethnic grounds could damage investor confidence and heighten communal tensions. It pointed out that Naga entrepreneurs themselves operate beyond the state, supplying goods and services across India and to international markets, and said economic growth depended on wider commercial engagement.

The CNCCI also urged the NSCN/FRGN to concentrate on the Naga political issue, arguing that the movement should not intervene in matters outside its stated political objectives.

Citing the ongoing festive season, the CNCCI said it did not want the dispute to cause inconvenience to the public but warned that it could take its own course of action if the government failed to respond promptly.