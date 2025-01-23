The North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur, Assam organised a specialised 3-day training programme on 'Remote Sensing and GIS Application in Water and Land Management' at the Conference Hall, Office of the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department (WRD), Kohima on January 22.

The programme aims to equip participants with knowledge and skills in Remote Sensing and GIS Applications, as well as water conservation and water management.

At the inaugural function, Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Er. K Hutoi Sema stressed the importance of effective water and land management in a region like Nagaland, where rivers, streams, and fertile lands are lifelines. He commended NERIWALM for its continuous efforts in enhancing knowledge and skills in water and land management across Northeast India.

Further, he said that the training programme will focus on utilising remote sensing and GIS technology to gain a better understanding of the region's water and land resources, and emphasised that these tools can provide real solutions to the challenges faced in water management.

The second topic of the training program, Water Conservation and Water Management, will focus on the importance of conserving water in a region prone to droughts.

He encouraged all participants to actively engage in the training sessions, learn from experts, and apply the acquired knowledge to their respective divisions and sub-divisions.

Er. Sobu Angami, Senior Engineer (S.E.-I), showed a presentation on the activities of the Water Resources Department, Nagaland, highlighting key projects and initiatives across Nagaland such as the Shiyong micro irrigation project at Aliba village, Mokokchung, the Shemmei MI project at Longleng, Dhansiri MI project Dimapur, Developing Flood Forecasting Model, Rain Water Harvesting Projects in Kohima.