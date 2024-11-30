Trance Effect is all set to perform at the 25th edition of Hornbill Music Festival 2024 on December 1 at Main Arena, Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

Trance Effect, one of Nagaland’s most electrifying and dynamic bands, is ready to amplify its impact on the music scene with its signature sound and unwavering passion.

The band, known for its genre-blending melodies and soul-stirring lyrics, has been making waves in the regional and national music circuits, earning a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.



Also Read: Hornbill Festival 2024: Nagaland welcomes global partners for cultural extravaganza

Formed in the heart of Nagaland, Trance Effect brings together a group of talented artists who share a common vision of redefining contemporary music.

Their sound is an eclectic mix of alternative rock, indie vibes, and experimental elements that resonate deeply with listeners.

With their unique approach, the band has not only set themselves apart but has also contributed to putting Nagaland’s rich musical heritage on the map. They recently went to the Gwangju Busking World Cup in South Korea.

They also composed the theme song for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Music Festival.