The Department of Power under the Government of Nagaland has issued a press release confirming the collapse of tower AP No. 16 along the crucial 132 kV Single circuit of the Wokha - Sanis Transmission Line. The collapse, which occurred in the early hours of April 27 near Riphyim Old area in Wokha District, was found to be a result of deliberate sabotage aimed at stealing tower parts.

Upon inspection by the department and District Administration, it was discovered that the tack welded Nuts & Bolts of the tower members were deliberately cut and removed, leading to the collapse. This malicious act not only disrupted power supply but also endangered adjacent towers, with Tower numbers 15 and 17 now on the verge of collapse due to stolen bracings.

The affected transmission line, vital for evacuating power from the Doyang Hydroelectric Project, has a significant role in Nagaland's power grid, connecting the state capital Kohima. Previous incidents of theft and damage to towers along this line had delayed its commissioning for years, with the department expending considerable effort and resources to restore it in 2016.

With the recent collapse, the department warns of potential total blackout in Kohima and parts of Wokha District, including Wokha Town, in the event of any line fault or power outage on the 132 kV Transmission line between Dimapur and Kohima. Furthermore, power supply in the Upper Range of Wokha District and Tseminyu district is at risk due to potential breakdowns along the Kohima-Wokha Transmission line.

This incident marks the second such occurrence this month, following the collapse of a 66 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Tower near Pungro Town on April 20th, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the department in ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Expressing dismay over the sabotage, the department has lodged an FIR with the police and appeals to village councils, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending the culprits. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to restore the transmission line, with the department seeking cooperation from all concerned parties.