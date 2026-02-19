Nagaland: Trekking to Dzukou Valley reopens after wildfire contained

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) has announced the reopening of trekking activities to Nagaland's Dzukou Valley following a wildfire incident that affected the area for nearly 25 days.

After a detailed assessment conducted by SAYO volunteers in coordination with concerned authorities, and supported by aerial inspection through helicopter services, the fire has been confirmed to be fully contained. The valley has now been declared safe for trekking, with precautionary measures put in place to ensure visitor safety.

While expressing concern over the damage caused by the wildfire, including loss to natural flora, fauna, and wildlife habitat, SAYO stated optimism regarding ecological recovery, with seasonal wildflowers expected to regenerate in the coming months.

The organisation has reiterated that the use of a local tourist guide for trekking to Dzukou Valley remains mandatory, as per the guideline implemented on October 1, 2025. Trekkers who fail to comply with this requirement will not be permitted entry.

Additionally, trekking after 3:00 PM during winter (October–March) and after 4:00 PM during summer (April–September) continues to remain prohibited.

SAYO also extended its appreciation to various agencies, volunteers, and well-wishers who contributed to containing the wildfire and restoring safe access to the valley.