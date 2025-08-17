Nagaland tribal bodies reaffirm boycott of state functions, to skip government tourism meet on Aug 18

The five apex tribal bodies of Nagaland have reaffirmed their decision to abstain from all government-related meetings, events, and functions until further notice.



The resolution, first adopted during a joint meeting on August 9, 2025, remains in force as the organizations continue to press for a positive response to their demands submitted to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland on the same date.



In line with this decision, the tribal bodies announced they will not participate in the coordination meeting convened by the Department of Tourism on August 18 (Monday). The boycott, they clarified, extends to all state and district-level programmes initiated by the government.



The directive has also been extended to their frontal organizations and constituent units, advising strict adherence to the collective resolution within their respective jurisdictions.



Calling for the understanding and cooperation of the public, the tribal apex bodies emphasized that their united stance seeks to uphold the collective will of the people until the government takes constructive steps to address their concerns.