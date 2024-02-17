Tribal leaders from Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram convened at a symposium titled “Reconsidering FMR Removal and Border Issue” to voice their strong dissent against the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. The move, they argued, could exacerbate existing divisions within communities residing on both sides of the border.

Organized by the Nagaland Indigenous People’s Forum (NIPF) at Hotel Acacia, the symposium aimed to address concerns regarding the potential repercussions of scrapping the FMR and erecting a border fence. Representatives expressed dismay, fearing further marginalization of already vulnerable populations and worsening social and economic challenges.

Former Ambassador of India to Myanmar, Gautam Mukhopadhaya, cautioned against hastily implementing measures like lifting the FMR, highlighting potential risks such as territorial disputes and emphasizing the need for broader consultation.

The symposium saw strong condemnation from various tribal bodies and civil society organizations. Representatives slammed the central government for disregarding indigenous rights and questioned the rationale behind scrapping the FMR. Organizations like the Zo Reunification Organization (ZORO) have even sought intervention from the United Nations.

Leaders like NPF legislator Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu and the Nagaland GB Federation (NGBF) called for accountability and urged the government to reconsider its decision. They emphasized the importance of democracy in addressing the concerns of indigenous populations and criticized the lack of consultation.

The symposium also witnessed calls for direct engagement with affected communities and the formation of a forum to pressure against external forces dividing the people. Manipur Youth Association labeled the FMR scrapping as "disrespectful" towards tribals and urged direct government engagement.

Participants pledged to continue advocating for their rights and mobilize support nationally and internationally. A core committee comprising apex leaders and intellectuals was formed to take forward the future course of action.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, symposium attendees highlighted the region's expectations from the FMR, expressing concern that drawing border lines without consent would divide communities and urging the collective voice and aspirations of Northeastern communities not to be ignored.