The Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) has blamed the current government's leadership for failing to deliver equitable distribution and governance, as well as to address the grievances of the ENPO areas. The council has criticised the government and its elected representatives for the current "embarrassing stalemate."

“The government should take the MLAs of ENPO areas into close confidence and bring out policy and programme to provide a clear road map and system of efficient governance. The CNTC also express concern and regret about the ENPO not participating in the ongoing Hornbill Festival which is considered an international event and where the unity of different tribes of the state is displayed,” stated the press statement by CNTC.

The CNTC further states, “However, the morungs of ENPOs were closed and empty which presented a different story. The state government instead of organizing festivals of festivals and becoming an Event Management Group should do its duty and deliver and take up the genuine needs of the people. But for obvious reasons, the state government as the guardian of the state has left the demand of the ENPO in cold storage”.

As a result, the state government should explain why the ENPO began to seek separate statehood and why it is unable to address the issue. The CNTC suggested that the state government address this issue before it escalates.

In addition, the CNTC reiterates its position on the early Naga political solution. It requests that the Government of India deliver the solution promised prior to the state assembly elections. "As the parliament's winter session approaches, the CNTC hopes that the Naga political issue will be addressed, resulting in a fruitful conclusion, which is a long-cherished dream of all Nagas," concludes CNTC's press statement.

