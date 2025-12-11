Nagaland: Tuensang church's sacred cabin razed in suspected arson attack

A cherished recreational cabin belonging to the Sipongsang Baptist Church in Tuensang, Nagaland, was completely destroyed by fire on the evening of December 3, 2025, in what church authorities have described as a deliberate act of vandalism.

The blaze, which broke out around 7:30 pm, engulfed the spiritual sanctuary known locally as the "Holy place", reducing it to ashes. The fire also caused severe damage to the surrounding tourist site, including an observatory that holds significant cultural and spiritual value for the community.

In a condemnation letter dated December 11, 2025, church secretary M Chuba and pastor M Mosa expressed their profound distress over the incident. "It is with profound sorrow and anguish that we place on record a grievous incident that has deeply wounded our community," they wrote, characterising the destruction as "a heinous act of vandalism by unknown miscreants".

The steel cross at the site carries particular significance for the Chang community. Erected in memory of the CBYE Convention in 1971, it was rededicated by Rev. Achu Chang, Executive Secretary of CBLT, on 14 December 2019. According to the church's letter, the cross "is not merely a structure, it is symbol of devotion, identity, and the enduring resilience of our people".

The church has appealed to local authorities, including the Superintendent of Police in Tuensang, Chang Khulei Setshang, the Executive Secretary of CBLT, and the Sipongsang Village Council, to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

"We seek justice not only for our community but also to ensure that such a sacrilegious and destructive act is never repeated against any church, community, or institution the future," the letter stated.

Copies of the condemnation letter have also been sent to media outlets for publication, with church leaders hoping that timely intervention will help restore assurance and foster healing in the community.

The incident has left the congregation shaken, with the church describing the cabin as a place that "embodies our collective faith and unity" and has stood as "a beacon of hope and a place of prayer" for decades.