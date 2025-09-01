Nagaland: Tuensang residents threaten shutdown over deteriorating roads

Five ward committees in Tuensang town have delivered an ultimatum to the Border Roads Organisation, threatening to paralyse the district headquarters with an indefinite shutdown if a critical road stretch remains unrepaired after six years of neglect.

The ward chairmen representing Polounyu, St John A, High School B, St John B, and Hakushang areas have given the BRO exactly 30 days to fix the crumbling Tuensang-Tobu Road and install proper drainage systems. The road section stretches from Zero Point near High School B Ward to Laiket Lembou Colony in St John A Ward.

According to the memorandum submitted through Tuensang's Deputy Commissioner, the road has been left in dangerous disrepair since 2018, creating hazardous conditions for daily commuters and vehicles. The ward leaders claim their repeated appeals through official channels have been ignored by the BRO's 100 Road Construction Company.

The ward chairmen have made it clear they will not accept responsibility for any incidents that occur if their deadline passes unmet.

Visual evidence of the road's deteriorated state accompanied their formal complaint, with copies sent to multiple authorities, including BRO headquarters in Tobu, the All Ward Union Tuensang Town, and local village councils.