Two individuals were killed in a road accident on Nagaland's Dikhu Road, around one and a half kilometers from the Tsusapang Sector in Mokokchung.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police & PRO, Mokokchung, the accident occured on February 15 after a truck with registration number AS01 DD 9179, traveling from Assam's Mariani to Tuensang's Longkhim, collided and met with an accident.

Upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered that two individuals were killed.

The victims were identified as Yolise Sangtem (53) and Tsalise Sangtem (51), both residents of Angangba village in Tuensang district.

After completing the necessary formalities, the bodies were handed over to the families for final rites.

A case has been registered at Police Station - 1 Mokokchung, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.