Nagaland: Two teenagers killed after being run over by speeding vehicle in Dimapur

Two teenagers were killed after being run over by a speeding vehicle in Nagaland’s Dimapur, police said on Sunday, August 30.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Veterinary Colony, where a speeding vehicle allegedly hit a motorcycle before colliding with a car and a tempo and subsequently running over two pedestrians, according to the PRO of Dimapur Police.

The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, they later succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Macagbou Charenamai, a resident of Senapati district in Manipur, and 17-year-old Gaisinlung Thangmei of Kohima. Both were residing in the Burma Camp area of Dimapur.

Police arrested the accused driver, identified as Bumei Phom, in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against him at the East Police Station in Dimapur.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is underway.