Two women with a total of 79 red-collared doves were apprehended by the Wildlife Crime Control Unit, Wildlife Division Dimapur, during its routine market raid.

The raid took place on May 7, in Lengrijan Tuesday Bazar, Dimapur.

The crime unit rescued 35 and 44 live-collared doves from the possession of Rohila Ronghangpi (42 years) and Meena Enghipi (50 years) respectively, according to a press release.

The two women are identified as permanent residents of Monsing Teron Village, Dillai, Assam.

The crime unit said both the accused have been detained by the Wildlife Crime Control Unit, Wildlife Division, Dimapur and will be dealt with as per the relevant section of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The Wildlife Division, Dimapur has asked the public to abstain from buying, dealing with/selling wild animals, birds, bushmeat, wildlife articles/ trophies, etc.

They have also given a stern warning that content created on hunting/ trapping of wild animals and birds on social media, displaying/sharing any wildlife items through social media platforms is a serious offence and would invite punishment under Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

They further stated that a dedicated team of Wildlife Crime Control Unit was on a vigil 24x7 and defaulters will be strictly punished.