Charlotte Carty of Milborne Port undertook a grueling 39-hour endurance trek from Jessami to Kohima, retracing a historic wartime route to honour her grandfather, Lt. Col. William Felix “Bruno” Brown. Carty and her team arrived at the Kohima War Cemetery on April 3, marking the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Kohima, one of the most decisive engagements of World War II.

As part of a commemorative program at the cemetery, Zabu Rutsa, President of the Kohima Village Youth Organization, reflected on the battle’s enduring significance. “Kohima was reduced to ashes, countless lives were lost, and history was forever changed,” he stated, underscoring the courage of those who fought in the brutal conflict between British and Japanese forces.

Rutsa expressed deep appreciation for Carty and her team, commending their dedication to preserving history. "Your commitment to honoring this battle and its heroes is truly commendable," he said, urging for greater recognition of the sacrifices made by the Naga people.

Carty, a trustee of the Kohima Educational Trust, highlighted her mission to recreate the journey while shedding light on the invaluable contributions of all forces involved, particularly the Assam Regiment’s strategic fighting withdrawal to Jessami. "This trek is not just a tribute to the soldiers, but also to the local Naga people who played a crucial role in the campaign," she emphasized.