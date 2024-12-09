A tourist from the United Kingdom died of cardiac arrest while attending the the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The police informed that the 67-year-old man, on December 7 evening complained of severe chest pain following which he was rushed to a health camp located at the festival venue in Naga Heritage Village Kisama.

From there, he was referred to a hospital, following which he was taken to the state capital Kohima, around 12 km away.

He was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last later in the night, they added.

The man was travelling alone with a tour guide, officials said.

All arrangements were made by the state Tourism Department to send the body back to his home, they said.

Over 1.22 lakh people have attended the 10-day festival since it began on December 1. Among them were 2,085 foreigners and 30,816 tourists from other states of India.