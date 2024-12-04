United Kingdom's Wales participated in Nagaland's Hornbill Festival this year, emphasising cultural and business exchanges, as stated by a senior diplomat. Mitchell Theaker, the India Head of the Wales government, mentioned that the Welsh delegation engaged in discussions with state officials on key areas such as education, skill development, and trade.

Interacting with PTI on the sidelines of ongoing festival, Theaker said, “We were overjoyed when Wales had the offer to be a partner country for the Hornbill Festival”.

To encourage inter-tribal interaction and to promote cultural heritage of Nagaland, the Nagaland government organises the Hornbill Festival every year in the first week of December. The 10-day event, showcasing a melange of cultural displays under one roof, is a major event in this northeastern state.

The diplomat credited the British Council, the British High Commission, and the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata for their pivotal role in facilitating the partnership, which followed a successful visit by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to Wales.

“This is not only a fantastic cultural exchange but also a springboard for building a deeper relationship with Nagaland and the wider region,” Theaker said.

He said the Wales delegation was engaged in fruitful discussions on various sectors, including education, skills exchanges, and trade, further highlighting the growing interest in innovative start-ups in Nagaland, which aligns with Wales’s own focus on technology and entrepreneurship, particularly in areas like cyber security, life sciences, and compound semiconductors.

Expressing interest in strengthening ties with Nagaland’s start-up ecosystem, he said, it has been amazing to meet businesses in sectors ranging from textiles to education technology.

“There are so many opportunities for us to explore together, especially in tech and innovation. Wales is a centre of excellence in these fields, and we’re excited about the potential for collaboration,” he said.

Regarding the implementation of initiatives, Theaker said that the government would begin reaching out to educational and skills organisations immediately after the festival.

“Our first step is to speak with our partners back in Wales and continue conversations with Nagaland’s leadership at the Chief Minister’s Office to identify areas where we can offer expertise and support,” he said.

Alison Barrett MBE, Division Director of the British Council, emphasized the importance of the cultural connection between Wales and Nagaland, noting the shared geographical features and commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Asserting that the rich musical traditions of both regions made the collaboration particularly meaningful, she said, “Wales and Nagaland have much in common, from their mountainous landscapes to their rich cultural heritage.”

The British Council has been proud to support this cultural exchange, bringing Welsh artists to Nagaland as part of this special partnership, Barrett added.