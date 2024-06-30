In the recently concluded Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Nagaland, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has emerged with a notable performance, securing a total of 12 seats across various districts. The elections, closely watched for their implications on local governance dynamics, saw 22 NCP candidates contesting zealously across the state.

Among the prominent winners were Shri Myinthungo Kikon and Miss Lily T. Humtsoe, who clinched victories in the competitive electoral fray. In Wokha district, where 8 candidates represented the party, NCP secured 5 wins, showcasing strong local support. Similarly, in Tening Town, the party's candidates, including Smti. Nchikam and Smti. Rambin, secured 3 out of 5 contested seats, reflecting a strategic presence.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the elections, which underscores the growing support for our vision of inclusive and effective governance," remarked Vanthungo Odyuo, President of NCP Nagaland. The results highlight NCP's expanding influence in urban politics across the state, reinforcing its commitment to grassroots representation and community-driven development initiatives.

With one-third of seats reserved for women, the The Nagaland ULB polls witnessed an unprecedented surge in female representation, with a record-breaking 102 women candidates emerging victorious out of 198 contenders, including in eight unreserved wards.

The electoral dynamics also spotlighted a diverse range of winners, from 22-year-old Nzanrhoni I Mozhui of BJP in Bhandari Town Council to 71-year-old Sibeule from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Peren Town Council's Ward 6. Out of the 278 contested seats, comprising 176 male and 102 female candidates, 64 candidates were elected unopposed.

Amidst fervent counting at 16 approved centers, a total of 1,84,126 electors, representing 81.66% of the electorate, cast their votes across 24 municipalities to elect representatives in 214 wards.