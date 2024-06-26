The Labour Commissioner of Nagaland declared a paid holiday for workers employed in commercial and industrial establishments for the ULB elections which are currently underway across the state, on June 26.

The decision aims to ensure widespread voter participation among the workforce.

According to a directive issued by the Labour Department, employers have been mandated to compensate their employees with wages equivalent to their daily average earnings for June 26. The directive explicitly prohibits any deductions from workers' wages on this account.

The announcement comes amidst extensive preparations for the significant electoral event, with 523 candidates set to compete across various municipal and town councils in Nagaland.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has detailed the participation figures for each council, highlighting significant contests across the state. In Dimapur Municipal Council, 56 candidates will contest seats, while East Dimapur Town Council and Niuland Town Council will witness 16 and 14 candidates respectively. Chümoukedima Town Council follows with 28 candidates, and Medziphema Town with 20 candidates. Kohima Municipal Council will see 35 candidates vying for positions, while Peren Town Council and Julukie Town Council have 14 and 20 candidates respectively.

Several councils are experiencing notable participation, with Zunheboto Town Council featuring 28 candidates, and both Mokokchung Municipal Council and Tseminyu Town Council hosting 29 candidates each.

Additionally, 64 candidates from 21 municipal and town councils have been elected unopposed, underscoring significant uncontested seats in this electoral cycle.