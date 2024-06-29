The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has won the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) polls in Nagaland.

Ward 1 was won unopposed by NDPP candidate Kelhousenuo. Avelie Rio won Ward 2, Thejavizo secured Ward 8, Neipodzelie took Ward 11, and Ketuosie won Ward 15.

The polling covers 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, including three municipalities and 21 town councils. Starting promptly at 8 am, the counting process is being conducted simultaneously at 16 centres across the state as reported by PTI.

According to reports from the ground, the NDPP has secured a decisive victory in the Chiephobozou Town Council in Kohima. Candidates representing the party were elected unopposed in all nine wards of this urban local body, reflecting a clear mandate from the electorate.



Also Read: Nagaland civil polls: Nzanrhoni Mozhui becomes youngest elected town councilor from Bhandari town