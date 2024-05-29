ADC and Returning Officer, Wokha Town Council (WTC), K. Furhesie Nyuwi, informed that ULB election for Wokha town is to be held for a member from Ward No.1 to Ward No.15.

Nomination papers may be delivered by the candidate or his proposer to the Returning Officer, Wokha Town Council at the office chamber of the ADC, Wokha between 11 AM and 3 PM on any working day from 7th June 2024 but not later than 11th June 2024.

Forms of nomination papers may be obtained at the place and times aforesaid, the nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on 14th June 2024 at 11 AM onwards in the office chamber of the ADC.

Notice of withdrawal of candidature may be delivered by a candidate or his proposer or his election agent (who has been authorised in writing by the candidate to deliver it) to the office specified in paragraph (2) above at his/her office before 3 PM on or before the 18th June 2024.



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In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on 26th June between the hours of 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM. Ward No- 1, 4, 7, & 10 were reserved for women.

Meanwhile, for the Special Summary Revision of the Electoral Rolls of the existing 39 (Thirty-Nine) Municipal / Town Councils, on the strength of the provision contained under Section 143 (1) of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023, the Electoral Roll as finally published on 24th November 2022 under the now repealed Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 shall be taken as the basis for draft publication purpose, which, as indicated in the above schedule, shall be published under rule 6 (1) of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023.

Respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) shall give wide publicity in this regard as provided for under rule 6 (2) thereto. For the said revision exercise, the provisions of rules 4 to 10 of the aforesaid Rules shall apply.

